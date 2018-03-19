We're All Leaders Of None

One sad thing about online politics is that too many people (add me to this list if you wish) confuse arguing about shit on the internet with political activism. So often I see people write things like, "what we need to do..." when what they mean is "what other people should be doing...". And of course it's fair to level these kinds of criticisms against big institutional organizations which soak up fundraising money. Still, if you think we need to, say, take it to the streets, make your sign and get out there.