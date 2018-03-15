Thursday, March 15, 2018

We've Got Trouble My Friends

"Remote operation" of driverless cars won't kick in very fast, whatever the fantasy, so if they're needed it means you've got a 2 ton brick sitting in the middle of the road waiting for someone to take over.

A car in need of help would automatically contact a Phantom Auto center, where a remote operator could use the car’s cameras and sensors to see what was happening, then maneuver the vehicle out of trouble. The technology prefigures a time when most passengers wouldn’t be able to take control for the simple reason that they won’t know how to drive a car — or because the steering wheel and pedals have been removed.

This won't work at all in sudden high speed situations. It's more like "uh, there's a big object [stalled truck?]" in the way and I don't know what to do so I'll just sit here until the mothership takes over."

These things will not be popular with other drivers. Probably better do away with them!
by Atrios at 13:24