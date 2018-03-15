We've Got Trouble My Friends

A car in need of help would automatically contact a Phantom Auto center, where a remote operator could use the car’s cameras and sensors to see what was happening, then maneuver the vehicle out of trouble. The technology prefigures a time when most passengers wouldn’t be able to take control for the simple reason that they won’t know how to drive a car — or because the steering wheel and pedals have been removed.
This won't work at all in sudden high speed situations. It's more like "uh, there's a big object [stalled truck?]" in the way and I don't know what to do so I'll just sit here until the mothership takes over."
These things will not be popular with other drivers. Probably better do away with them!