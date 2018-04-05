Bad Traffic Everywhere

To the extent that there's a "Waze" backlash as more and more residential neighborhoods try to restrict through traffic, traffic's going to increasingly be a nightmare everywhere. One bad "innovation" was the single access road residential neighborhood which shunted all traffic onto major stroads, removing any "back road shortcut" possibilities. With a few connections, there would be alternatives.
Sure people don't want through traffic, in part because everyone else thinks driving 45 MPH minimum is a right granted by God and written into the constitution, but when every neighborhood does it, those stroads are inevitably going to be parking lots at rush hour or when there's an accident.