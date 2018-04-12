Be Courageous, Congressman

I hate the whole rhetoric around powerful people having the "courage" to "do the right thing" or whatever. Bravery and courage really doesn't come into it for any of these people. Almost all of them (some exceptions!) are quite wealthy, if not super-rich, and if it takes courage for them to rise to the minimal level of human decency then I think we need a new definition of "courage."
I mean, what kind of courage does it take to "say a mean thing about Trump in public" or "not vote to put poor people in the wood chipper." These people are doing what they want to do.