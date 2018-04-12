Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the ride-hailing firm is “absolutely committed” to its self-driving-car program after one of its autonomous vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian in Arizona last month, but said the technology needs to be refined.
“Ultimately, self-driving cars will be safer than humans,” Mr. Khosrowshahi said on NBC’s “Today” show Thursday. “But right now self-driving cars are learning. They’re student drivers.”
Thursday, April 12, 2018
Can't Make An Omelette Without Busting A Few Skulls
I find "they'll be safer one day" to be, well, a bit optimistic or at least a bit simplistic, but in any case "gotta let our drunk 13-year-old practice doing doughnuts at 65 miles per hour on the highways so that he'll be a good driver one day" is not really the best way to sell these things.
by Atrios at 10:35