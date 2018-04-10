Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Civic Duty

I always think I'd like to serve on a jury, but, you know, it's never quite at the right moment. And legitimately the process makes planning difficult. You show up, you don't know if you'll get called to a panel, you don't know if you'll picked, you don't know what kind of trial it will be, you don't know whether it's a quickie or you've just signed up for the OJ case, etc. So not being chosen is a relief.

But wow picking a jury is boring and I am impressed with the people (judges included) who have to go through that monotonous process over and over and yet still manage to be serious and thorough about it.
by Atrios at 13:38