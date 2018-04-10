Civic Duty

I always think I'd like to serve on a jury, but, you know, it's never quite at the right moment. And legitimately the process makes planning difficult. You show up, you don't know if you'll get called to a panel, you don't know if you'll picked, you don't know what kind of trial it will be, you don't know whether it's a quickie or you've just signed up for the OJ case, etc. So not being chosen is a relief.
But wow picking a jury is boring and I am impressed with the people (judges included) who have to go through that monotonous process over and over and yet still manage to be serious and thorough about it.