Monday, April 23, 2018

Did He Contribute Money to a Democrat Once?

I have no idea what possible allegations Republicans could be concerned about at this point.



Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee are raising concerns about allegations involving Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the department of Veterans Affairs and are reviewing them to determine if they are substantial enough to upend his nomination.

Committee members have been told about allegations related to improper conduct in various stages of his career, two sources said.
