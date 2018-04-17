Free is Good

I'm always on the lookout for good arts/music deals. I'm not trying to avoid paying to support such things, but can spread my support around a bit if they all come at a bit of a discount.
The "new to me" thing here in the urban hellhole, for you Philly people, is, actually, free. We have this little music school which weirdly doesn't get as much press as its competitors in New York and Boston but nonetheless seems to be the place to go if you happen to be a young prodigy (sadly, my Chopsticks audition didn't go so well). And the students give lots of free concerts. Lots of them. From November-May, mostly. But lots of them! And these kids are as good or better as anyone you'll pay money to see. But, a bit like the NCAA, we exploit them.
Curtis student performances are free. There are lots of them. They are good.