Friday Evening

I am not picky about my superhero nerd movies. I don't care too much if they reinvent Superman's origin or decide that Captain America is actually a fish or whatever. I can tell the difference between a good movie and a bad movie, but I'm willing to be entertained by people in tights flying and punching bad guys even if it's bad. We all have our genre weaknesses.
But Justice League. That was... so... damn... boring.
You have Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Batfleck, Aquaman, and, well, ok, nobody cares much about Cyborg, but Cyborg too!
And it was like watching paint dry. I switched over half way through to watch a CW superhero nerd TV show because it was more entertaining.
I did eventually finish it. It got worse.