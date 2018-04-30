From Bean To Cup

The EU would be nuts to trust the UK after the Windrush scandal and they are not stupid.
Senior figures from the European Parliament marked Sajid Javid’s first day by sending him a joint letter laying out their concerns – and warning that the Windrush scandal must not be repeated for European nationals caught up in Brexit.
The letter comes a day after Mr Javid’s predecessor Amber Rudd resigned in the furore over deportation targets that followed the Windrush scandal, which was branded “deeply worrying” in the EU capital.