Get Your War On

We all lived through that hell decade of the aughts. We weirdly managed to have some fun! When the history of this era is written, it probably will not include the most important artistic contributions of that time, because that's the way the world works.
David Rees captured that moment - in the moment - in a way that nobody else did.
While we are on rerun Sunday, take a quick look.
I don't know everything about David - we almost met a couple of times - but I remember him fundraising and donating to landmine removal in Afghanistan. There is an obvious point about where the money is.