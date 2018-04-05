“Porter did not respond to requests for comment but two sources say he leaked information about Pruitt after Samantha Dravis, his former girlfriend who resigned last week as head of EPA’s policy office, leaked information about his assaults on his two former wives to White House Counsel Don McGahn.”
“Press reports have indicated that Dravis leaked the information to the White House counsel’s office after finding out that Porter had been having an affair with now-departed White House Communications Director Hope Hicks.”
Thursday, April 05, 2018
Important People
I don't expect these people to be... well... good people... but I am I am kinda surprised that none of them seem to have any idea that they actually have important jobs that they should at least pretend to take seriously occasionally.
by Atrios at 17:47