Paul Ryan To Retire To Spend More Time With His Future Paychecks

I saw one reporter on the twitter box say something, like "it'll be interesting to see what Ryan does now that he's a FREE MAN" and the context was Trump oversight. Um, uh, how can you cover politics and not know how this works? This is his final audition. This is his last hazing ritual. His chance to enter the 37th Order of Rich Parasites, Koch Lodge. He's going to deliver all he can with as much enthusiasm he can in order to get the legalized bribery that awaits him on the other side.
I suppose, like Evan Bayh, he could retire and become a teacher in his home state. Hahahahahaha.