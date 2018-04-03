Leaving my usual eye rolling a bit aside, I'm actually curious about how pricing works in such a place, something with varying and incongruous attractions.
North America's largest indoor water park designed by DreamWorks, the company behind "Shrek," "Kung Fu Panda" and "How To Train Your Dragon."
KidZania, a miniature city run by kids 4 to 14 years old with its own currency. Companies like Honda, Sony, Kellogg's, Coca-Cola and others have sponsored businesses and landmarks in the attraction.
The Launched Euro-Fighter roller coaster will have the world's steepest roller coaster drop. The Spinner Coaster will be the world's tallest and longest free-spinning roller coaster in the world. The latter's cars will rotate vertically as they move along the track.
The first Sea Life aquarium in New Jersey. It will feature a tropical ocean tank with a walk-through underwater tunnel.
That's just a selection. I am no expert in the kid raising and entertaining area, but when I borrow a couple for a weekend, I quickly realize that if you leave the house with them then money starts shooting out of your wallet. Things like amusements parks have one fee (of course foods and toys and other merchandise sold separately!) but I sort of doubt that the waterpark and Kidzania will be one admission fee (though maybe they will?)
Anyway, I just mean if I were a parent I think I would do anything to stay away from this place, but maybe I am not getting it...