Probably Won't Ring The Bell, Assholes

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WJBK) - A 14-year-old missed his bus and it nearly cost him his life.
Things took a dangerous turn when Brennan Walker went looking for help at a Rochester Hills home Thursday morning and was confronted by a man with a gun.
...
"I got to the house, and I knocked on the lady's door. Then she started yelling at me and she was like, 'Why are you trying to break into my house?' I was trying to explain to her that I was trying to get directions to Rochester High. And she kept yelling at me. Then the guy came downstairs, and he grabbed the gun, I saw it and started to run. And that's when I heard the gunshot," he says.
I don't remember people in the suburbs living in fear like this when I grew up. I don't think we generally locked our door. Maybe we started to overnight at some point but it was probably neglected most of the time.
At least law enforcement is taking it seriously for now.
"It is just absurd that this happened," says Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "I feel terrible for the young man; I feel terrible for the mom and the anxiety that they had to go through. We are going to ask for every charge permissible for this guy, who stepped up and fired a shotgun because someone knocked on his door."
Right now that man is being held at the Oakland County Jail. He's expected to be arraigned sometime on Friday.
Sources tell FOX 2's Randy Wimbley the 53-year-old Rochester Hills man is a retired Detroit firefighter.