Rocket Man

Though the truth is, maybe only Trump can go to North Korea. Way above my pay grade and I don't claim otherwise, but the delicate dance of our diplomacy and "foreign policy" is rooted in a lot of historical stupidity. We don't talk to certain bad leaders because they're a certain kind of bad, and we talk to other bad leaders because reasons. Good dictators, bad dictators. We tend to like the right wing ones and the ones that let our multinationals (oxymoronic, but..) operate with impunity.
Trump not understanding what the Very Serious People tell him could actually be good! Of course he could blow up the world, too. Exciting!!!