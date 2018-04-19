Thanks, Obama

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — New austerity measures are coming for Puerto Rico as a federal control board overseeing the U.S. territory’s finances meets Thursday to approve several fiscal plans that will serve as the island’s economic blueprint for the next five years.
Nobody wants to hear it, but Obama was bad. Of course he was better than [generic 21st century Republican] - and in some ways he was even better than that - but that's a pretty low bar, my dear readers. Democratic voters should expect better. If Dems want to get elected, they need to demand better from their leaders.