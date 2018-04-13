That's A Lot Of People!

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ — Thirty million people, conservatively, could visit the American Dream Meadowlands in its first year of opening, a leading local business advocate says.
The potential effect those 30 million people could have on the North Jersey economy could be in the billions of dollars.
divide 365 into 3000, 8 times 365, subtract off...
So that's 81,000 per day on average! Let's say that's about 50,000 cars. Roughly 2 full highway lanes at optimal capacity running 12 hour per day!
Good luck with that.