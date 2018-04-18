The Important Things

There's a restaurant/bar owner I know a bit (we chat when I see him, I don't mean we're bffs). For awhile he expressed some concerns about neighborhood parking. Then he surveyed his customers and found out that fewer than 20% drove. Not nothing, but not the biggest concern.
Urban corridors can't possibly have enough parking to support local businesses. If people aren't coming by foot/transit, you're out of luck. That doesn't mean 0 parking is the answer, it just means that catering to your driving customers can't be the priority. Increasing foot traffic appeal should be.
This should be obvious, but store owners tend to drive and customers who can't find parking tend to complain.