“The circumstances surrounding the incident and the outcome in our store on Thursday were reprehensible. They were wrong,” Johnson said. “For that, I personally apologize to the two gentlemen that visited out store.”
Johnson said some regions of the coffee chain have slightly different guidelines for how they handle certain situations. In reviewing this case, Johnson said the guidelines employees at the Philadelphia Starbucks had outlines a certain set of scenarios where calling the police would be appropriate, such as threats and disturbances in the store.
“In this case, none of that occurred. It was completely inappropriate to engage the police,” Johnson said, adding that there will be more training in the future for store managers around “unconscious bias.”
Monday, April 16, 2018
The PR Tour
I a bit too distracted to have any intelligent comment at the moment, but I suppose this is the right direction at least.
