We Were The Only Ones Who Knew

The pardon of Scooter Libby is a reminder of the horrors of the Bush administration, and how most people just didn't know and certainly don't remember just how horrible it was. There are a lot of reasons for this, including general post-9/11 benefit of the doubt and a pundit/media environment that tended to downplay every transgression. Obviously journalists were doing the work to uncover that stuff, but the weight of opinionating and NPRing and CableNewsing and the framing by political, as opposed to investigative or war, reporters made a whole bunch of stuff that was not, actually, normal, appear to be normal.
The Bush administration was awful. Try not to forget.