Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones asserted Monday that there were professional, paid protesters at a Saturday night vigil for Stephon Clark, the unarmed black man killed by police in his grandmother's backyard.
...
When Jones was asked if he had evidence that paid protesters attended the vigil, he replied, "We do have evidence, and we have seen it previously. You’ll notice the same cadre of protesters at every protest, sometimes in other states."
Black Lives Matter and other protests over police violence have long been dogged by conspiracy theories that protesters were paid to incite violence and discontent.
Jones characterized the Saturday night demonstration as mostly peaceful, with one exception: a sheriff's office vehicle struck a protester after marchers surrounded the SUV and began kicking it while yelling at the officers inside. National Lawyers Guild legal observer Guy Danilowitz captured the collision on video.
Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Well Then I Guess It's Ok To Run Them Over
QED.
by Atrios at 11:31