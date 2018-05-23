Dallas attorney J.J. Koch eked out a win for the Republican nomination for Dallas County commissioner, beating Vickers "Vic" Cunningham, a former judge who drew national headlines over alleged racist behavior and language.
Twenty-five votes decided the race for northern Dallas County's District 2 seat.
On Friday, the last day of early voting, Cunningham admitted to rewarding his kids financially if they marry a white, heterosexual, Christian person in a story that reverberated nationally after it was published by The Dallas Morning News.
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
A Bit Close
I suppose we can be thankful he lost, but...
