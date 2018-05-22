A President Can't Be Indicted

I saw someone raise this basic point on the twitter yesterday (sorry, forget who), though I've obviously heard it raised before. There's some basic logic to "impeachment, not indictment" as the constitutionally required remedy for presidential corruption and similar. Essentially for abuses of powers of the presidency, broadly defined. I'm no Bob Loblaw so I'm not interested in debating the finer constitutional points.
But the question does seem a bit different when it's... can Donald Trump walk outside of the White House, point a revolver at the nearest child, and shoot her in the head with CNN cameras recording? And still be immune from arrest/indictment?