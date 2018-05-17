On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez shot down the federal government’s efforts to strip Daniel Ramirez Medina of his DACA status. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement had arrested and detained Ramirez last year, then falsely claimed that he was affiliated with a gang and attempted to deport him. He filed suit, alleging that ICE had violated his due process rights. Martinez agreed. His order barred the federal government from voiding Ramirez’s DACA status, safeguarding his ability to live and work in the United States legally for the foreseeable future. What may be most remarkable about Martinez’s decision, though, is its blunt repudiation of ICE’s main claim—that Ramirez is “gang-affiliated.” The judge did not simply rule against ICE. He accused the agency of lying to a court of law.
Thursday, May 17, 2018
Abolish ICE
Really only thing that can be done. Not that the great Eschaton Editorial Page Endorsement matters (or will even be forthcoming), but no presidential candidate is going to get many nice things said about them unless they are on board with this. It's clearly an organization which is rotten from top to bottom, in a way that we imagine some police departments to be, but with the power of the Feds and even less legal recourse against their abuses, usually.
