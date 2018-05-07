I liked Infinite Jest but it was the only David Foster Wallace book I ever read. It was clever and different and this sucky blog's name is a reference to/from it. Now that I am older and wiser (two steps forward, 1.9 steps back as always) I get a bit more how it is, despite its additional cleverness, another entry in the "justifying why men suck" genre. That doesn't make it bad, but I do know now that my life would have been better spent reading good novels about other subjects by people who were interested in other subjects. Of course the exploration of human frailty is a standard thing in fiction, but "because boners" has maybe been done enough.
Also he was bad.