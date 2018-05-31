Thursday, May 31, 2018

Everybody Should Learn To Code For Murder

The dominant belief seems to be that progress requires that your self-driving car kills a few people as it learns, but I can't get over the fact that they turned off the emergency braking. This is negligent homicide, or should be.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Uber had disabled an emergency braking system in a self-driving vehicle that struck and killed a woman in Arizona in March even though the car had identified the need to apply the brakes, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report released on Thursday.WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Uber had disabled an emergency braking system in a self-driving vehicle that struck and killed a woman in Arizona in March even though the car had identified the need to apply the brakes, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report released on Thursday.

Our vehicles are totally safe but we, uh, turned off the safety systems because they were a bummer, man.
by Atrios at 07:04