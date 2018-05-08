Good Dumb Movies

Tuesday, May 08, 2018

There is an ur-Bill and Ted Movie that we all imagine that is much better than the actual Bill and Ted movies, but that we can imagine it means there was something there.

Following 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, The Hollywood Reporter can reveal that a much-discussed third Bill & Ted installment – Bill & Ted Face the Music – is now firmly in the works some 27 years later. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are set to reprise their iconic roles as time-traveling metalheads "Ted" Theodore Logan and "Bill" S. Preston Esq.

One I wondered out loud on this sucky blog, as I do, why Keanu got so much work. I actually like Keanu but he wasn't *obviously* a box office draw based on numbers at the time I wondered this. Someone who said they were in the biz (probably true! can't verify) responded, basically:

He's nice to everybody, shows up on time, learns his lines, doesn't problematically drink or do drugs.
