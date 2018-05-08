Good Dumb Movies

Following 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, The Hollywood Reporter can reveal that a much-discussed third Bill & Ted installment – Bill & Ted Face the Music – is now firmly in the works some 27 years later. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are set to reprise their iconic roles as time-traveling metalheads "Ted" Theodore Logan and "Bill" S. Preston Esq.
One I wondered out loud on this sucky blog, as I do, why Keanu got so much work. I actually like Keanu but he wasn't *obviously* a box office draw based on numbers at the time I wondered this. Someone who said they were in the biz (probably true! can't verify) responded, basically:
He's nice to everybody, shows up on time, learns his lines, doesn't problematically drink or do drugs.