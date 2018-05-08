NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is growing increasingly irritated with lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s frequently off-message media blitz, which has included muddying the waters on hush money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels and making claims that could complicate the president’s standing in the special counsel’s Russia probe.
Trump has begun questioning whether Giuliani, an old friend and former New York City mayor, should be sidelined from television interviews, according to two people familiar with the president’s thinking but not authorized to speak publicly about private discussions.
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
He Died On Teevee
Another funny thing about Trump (ok he is president so nothing can really be funny) is that he likes really awful TV characters, like the equivalent of C-list Love Boat guests. Rudy has less charisma than I do.
by Atrios at 07:47