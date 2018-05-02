How Do Horrible People Manage To Get Along

I keep coming back to this, but it is just a mystery to me. I know people give the simple explanation of "kiss up, punch down" as in they are skilled at understanding hierarchies and know where to direct their fists and where to direct their tongues, but I don't really understand that in that I don't think all these horrible people can be so skilled at managing to keep these things straight. They obviously have unhealthy personalities and anger management problems and a general lack of ethics that has to be obvious to everyone.
Who am I talking about in the Trump administration? All of them. That's the point.