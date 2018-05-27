How You Can Tell If Someone Is An Idiot

I suppose there is always the "stupid or lying" complication, but if you think they are serious, people who fret about "free speech on college campuses" are, without exception, idiots. Unless they are lying, of course. As usual, either stupid or evil, or both.
(To the extent that this is a real issue on college campuses, it is Palestinian rights activists who experience it more than anyone, and people of color generally who are perceived as "radical," and no one who claims to care about this issue cares about that.)