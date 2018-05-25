Ward replied by saying, "First of all, I don't think they should be allowed to register to vote. It's not lost on me that, I think, the Democrat party's really hoping that they can change the voting registers in a lot of counties and districts, and I don't think they should be allowed to do that."
The candidate went on to say that "we should be looking to put the Puerto Ricans back in their homes. The idea that they can come to the mainland United States, I don't necessarily have a problem with that, but I think we should be thinking about it in terms of getting them back home and providing the capital and resources to rebuild Puerto Rico, which is, I honestly think, is where they belong."
Friday, May 25, 2018
Nobody Knows In America
One could even let slide the dubious "well they're just here temporarily so they shouldn't be allowed to vote here" argument (I mean, I wouldn't let it slide, but it wouldn't be so different from arguments made about college students). But the "where they belong"... uh.
by Atrios at 09:00