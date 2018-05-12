Oh My God I Hate Driving With Cyclists

Having had to drive a bit more recently, oh my god the additional cyclists in the city make it stressful. I almost ran into one. It was my fault for starting to make a right turn on a red without noticing her in my side mirror. Also it was her fault for starting to run a red light (straight, not to the right), which is the kind of thing you don't look for as a driver. 360 degree awareness is just not always possible and cyclists (also motorcyclists who pull this kind of shit on highways) can't expect it.
But really this just an argument for more truly separated bike lanes. They'll make their lives and those of drivers better.