Pick A Side

The universe does not always dish out justice perfectly. I don't think this is controversial. Good things don't always happen to good people, and bad things don't always happen to bad people. But there are numerous stories every day in the press about people who are probably getting something they don't deserve. Illness, economic misfortune, ridiculous prison sentences (even if they're guilty of something), police violence, etc.
So when a richish white asshole takes one on the chin, and that's what inspires you to say, "oh, wait, hold on now, the universe has gone too far this time," you're just saying, "that could be me." Well it could be all of us in the sense that bad things can happen to all of us, but we're not all... that kind of asshole.