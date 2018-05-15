Raise The Damn Minimum Wage

Sherrod Brown talking up an idea that could gain ground with D's: Legislation requiring companies whose workers make enough to qualify for food stamps to pay a "corprorate freeloader fee" to taxpayers— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) May 15, 2018
This is a constant maddening Dem approach to policy. Basically there's meaningful opposition (and probably some intellectual agreement with this opposition) to a very simple idea. So someone comes up with a much more complicated solution to achieve essentially the same thing (but not really because it's really complicated) premised on the idea that maybe they can sneak that idea through because the lobbyists won't notice. Then you still don't get your complicated solution - or at least by the time it does get through the lobbyists it's even shittier - and you don't even get credit for campaigning on a simple idea.