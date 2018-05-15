Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Raise The Damn Minimum Wage




This is a constant maddening Dem approach to policy. Basically there's meaningful opposition (and probably some intellectual agreement with this opposition) to a very simple idea. So someone comes up with a much more complicated solution to achieve essentially the same thing (but not really because it's really complicated) premised on the idea that maybe they can sneak that idea through because the lobbyists won't notice. Then you still don't get your complicated solution - or at least by the time it does get through the lobbyists it's even shittier - and you don't even get credit for campaigning on a simple idea.
by Atrios at 10:30