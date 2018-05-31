Ronald Reagan, Gun Grabber

Everybody knows this, but of course everybody doesn't know this or pretends to not know this. Modern gun control laws came into effect when black people started scaring white Republicans in California.
Across the country, in California, when the Black Panthers asserted their right to armed self-defense by carrying rifles into the statehouse, Gov. Ronald Reagan signed the 1967 Mulford Act, banning open carry. “There’s no reason why on the street today a citizen should be carrying loaded weapons,” the Republican said.