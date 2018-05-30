Shoulda Gone With Fire

Federal prosecutors also revealed for the first time that among the items seized Cohen last months was a shredding machine, the contents of which are among the only items that the government has not yet turned over to the special master or Cohen’s legal team.
Federal prosecutors declined to comment on whether they would try to reassemble the contents of the shredder before turning them over or whether the very existence of a shredding machine necessitated the search warrant out of fear Cohen was attempting to destroy evidence. In defending the raids, the Justice Department has previously expressed concern that “absent a search warrant, these records could have been deleted without record, and without recourse for the law enforcement.”
I've watched people piece together shredded docs. It's amazing. This is not going to end well for the defense. https://t.co/APeqRJQmwk— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) May 30, 2018