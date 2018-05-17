So Many Problems

This is a bit clickbaity as it focuses on bodily fluids, but generally there a million problems with various self-driving car fantasies. My related but not equivalent issue is that especially for people with kids, cars are actually storage accessories. You keep stuff in your car.
Generally my take is: urban taxis won't work and suburban commuter vehicles won't replace ownership. The latter won't really work, either, but even if they do they will just be neato features and won't reduce car ownership.
(ht reader bl)