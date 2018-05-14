WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court acted Monday to bust Nevada's monopoly on legal sports betting, allowing more states to get in on the action and reap the tax benefits.
The court, in a 6-3 ruling, struck down a federal law that required states to ban gambling on the outcome of sporting events. The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act was highly unusual: It did not ban sports gambling nationwide as a matter of federal law, but it said the states were not allowed to permit it. (Nevada was grandfathered in when the law was passed in 1992.)
Something Else To Do At The Megamall
I don't entirely know why local governments think "just add casino" is some sort of magic development plan even though it never quite seems to work out for reasons that are actually obvious, but this will presumably bring more of that.
