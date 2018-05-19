One thing I have long not understood is the way that there is a segment of the population - younger men, and specifically younger white men at least in this context - who become a bit worshipful of older white men. I'm sure this exists in real life, but it's one of those things you see in its concentrated form on the internet.
Recent examples are people like Elon Musk and Jordan Peterson. It's one thing to think they are Good or even to think they're worth arguing about on the internet (everything is worth arguing about on the internet). But there are people who seem to believe in their infallibility. Elon Musk is a genius who can do no wrong. Jordan Peterson is the greatest philosopher who has ever lived.
I think it tends to be more of a right wing thing, but not just. I've seen it for left wing figures too. It's a bit weird. People can be good without being Jesus.