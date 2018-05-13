Technolibertarianism

Much of the tech industry, Amazon included, has been driven by guys dedicated to science fiction fantasies. Paul Allen has his science fiction hall of fame at MoPop, Elon Musk says the book that changed his life was Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, and Bezos considered naming Amazon “MakeItSo.com” in tribute to the Enterprise’s Capt. Jean Luc Picard’s catch-phrase in Star Trek: The Next Generation.
Also...HGTTG was funny. I mean I liked it and I totally get why people like it. I especially liked it when I was 14. But it wasn't...that...brilliant.