Thursday, May 03, 2018
That's Where The Skyscrapers Are
I've made the point a million times, but the big problem with peoples' understanding of "cities" is they picture contemporary Midtown Manhattan, not Paris, and certainly not South Philadelphia. There's no space in the conception between "people living in skyscrapers" and "detached single family homes with massive yards and setbacks." When urbanist-leaning people say "we need more density" (to allow for more housing, to improve the quality of neighborhoods by allowing for more walkable reatail), people picture a city filled with Trump Towers instead of just a bit more multifamily, buildings between 3-6 stories, etc.
by Atrios at 09:56