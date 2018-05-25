Trump reminded them the crowds loved his rhetoric on immigrants along the campaign trail. Acting as if he was at a rally, he then read aloud a few made up Hispanic names and described potential crimes they could have committed, like rape or murder. Then, he said, the crowds would roar when the criminals were thrown out of the country — as they did when he highlighted crimes by illegal immigrants at his rallies, according to a person present for the exchange and another briefed on it later. Miller and Kushner laughed.
Friday, May 25, 2018
The President Is Not A Racist
So STOP SAYING THAT SHUTUPSHUTUPSHUTUPSHUTUPSHUTUPSHUTUP!
by Atrios at 11:00