The Sean Hannity Expanded Universe

For a long time journalists defended Fox News, basically arguing that they had real reporters that were somehow distinct from their prime time (and morning, and throughout much of the day, but whatever) opinion shows, which MSNBC also has, so, you know, both sides really. There was a bit of truth to that. Fox has had "real reporters" and those were the people who the political press knew and hung out with, because obviously none of them ever actually watched Fox News.
But the Fox News influence isn't just limited to Sean Hannity, it's the entire network and beyond.