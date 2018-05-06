Pirro had interviewed during transition to be the DAG, and was rebuffed. People around Trump were concerned he would try to appoint her to SCOTUS https://t.co/PbxRohNBbw— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 6, 2018
Sunday, May 06, 2018
They're On Teevee
There a million ways that The Donald has this bizarre 80s mindset, but one of them is genuine admiration for the people (even the ones who he thinks are mean to him) who are on teevee. Everybody TV personality, though playing themselves, is playing a character, and whatever their histories, Smart Lawyer Guy or Expert Doctor or Former Military Man, are just characters. If you've watched that much TV you should... get that. And people who tout titles that are a bit of a stretch - Judge Smith, esquire Ph.D MD DVM - probably don't quite live up to the billing. It's a show.
