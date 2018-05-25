Tripping Over The Bar

I'm cranky today because Trump has set the bar for being a decent human being so low, and for some reason the people who just manage to trip over it get elevated more than people who have been sailing above it for so long. Redemption stories are great, but you actually have to seek redemption. "Centrism" is as much - or more - of a problem in this country as the Right, as it has a strangehold on all of our institutions. William Kristol is now a "centrist" because he says mean things about Trump sometimes on twitter, and MSNBC's "liberal" lineup is filled with former Bush administration people who never confront the reality of the monstrous administration they were a part of.
Nazis and people who support universal health care. Both sides, really.