We Do Love Our Children

I am constantly amazed at examples of how some adults think is a perfectly normal acceptable way to treat children. And these aren't even ones that have been shunted into the juvenile justice or similar, which wouldn't make it ok either, but could at least excuse the treatment as being exceptional instead of just... the way things are done.
A network of Chicago charter schools has policies so strict that some menstruating girls are bleeding through their pants for lack of permitted bathroom breaks, an NPR affiliate reported on Monday.