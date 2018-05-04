Who Does The Work

Increasingly I see The Kids Today doing those jobs again - for a long time they haven't been - but of course local economic conditions influence that a lot.
Today, there are fewer than half as many, which is a reflection both of teenagers’ decreasing work force participation and of the explosive growth in restaurants.
But in an industry where cheap labor is an essential component in providing inexpensive food, a shortage of workers is changing the equation upon which fast-food places have long relied. This can be seen in rising wages, in a growth of incentives, and in the sometimes odd situations that business owners find themselves in.
Ah, the worker shortage. It is a mystery how we can solve this problem.