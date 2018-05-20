Why Does The Times Always Do This

WASHINGTON — The special counsel hopes to finish by Sept. 1 the investigation into whether President Trump obstructed the Russia inquiry,
wait...hold on there a sec.
according to the president’s lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, who said on Sunday that waiting any longer would risk improperly influencing voters in November’s midterm elections.
Oh so it's just something Rudy said. Probably true then right? I mean, America's Mayor and all. Let's go...7 more paragraphs.
And by putting an end date on the obstruction inquiry, he is apparently seeking to publicly pressure Mr. Mueller to stick to that timeline and trying to assuage the president by predicting the inquiry will end soon, a strategy that some of his other lawyers tried, with mixed results.
That's certainly quite a different story then isn't it! Almost like it could have been written upside down!
Let's head over to Reuters and see what's going on there.
Giuliani was quoted by the New York Times later on Sunday as saying that Mueller had said the investigation would wrap up by Sept. 1.
A source familiar with the probe called the Sept. 1 deadline “entirely made-up” and “another apparent effort to pressure the special counsel to hasten the end of his work.”
Good job again, NYT! Wow, story could just have been:
"Rudy lies again!"
Nah.