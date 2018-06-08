Policies have consequences and often (not always) those consequences are largely foreseeable. People who enact policies which cause misery and sickness and death are bad people. This basic concept rarely shows up in political coverage, even from teeve pundits or in op-ed pages. Policy, when it is discussed, is usually presented as a clash of ideology, with an underlying assumption that everybody mostly wants the same things and they just disagree about how best to get there. Nobody really wants to starve granny or have children go without health insurance.
But they do.